OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,800 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $299,000.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05.

