Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $47,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth $61,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

NKE opened at $145.31 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.87 and a 200-day moving average of $162.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $229.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,287 shares of company stock worth $18,537,187 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.