26,959 Shares in ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 7.70% of ProShares Ultra Utilities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities by 18.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Utilities alerts:

Shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Utilities has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $74.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.29.

ProShares Ultra Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.