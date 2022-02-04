Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Shares of AFL opened at $63.75 on Friday. Aflac has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.69.

Get Aflac alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.