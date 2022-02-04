Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 985.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $18.82 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40.

