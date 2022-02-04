Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 319 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $191.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.27 and its 200 day moving average is $217.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $191.58 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.38.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

