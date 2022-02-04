Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Issued By Wedbush

Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redbox in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redbox’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Redbox alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. initiated coverage on Redbox in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Redbox in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Redbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Redbox from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 17.20.

Shares of Redbox stock opened at 2.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 7.62. Redbox has a 12 month low of 2.00 and a 12 month high of 27.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Redbox stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Redbox Company Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.