William Blair Weighs in on CSG Systems International, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CSG Systems International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Nolan expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CSG Systems International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSGS. Sidoti raised CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 692,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,658,000 after acquiring an additional 48,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 375,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

