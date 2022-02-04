Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) Plans $0.25 Dividend

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

FDLB opened at $95.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.29. Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $95.00.

About Fidelity Federal Bancorp

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking, lending services, banking centers, visa debit card, cashier’s checks, cash advances, traveler’s checks, U.S.

