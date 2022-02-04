Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) Plans $0.25 Dividend

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
FDLB opened at $95.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.29. Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $95.00.
About Fidelity Federal Bancorp
Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.