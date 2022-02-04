ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 35.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price target on ABB in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 30 price target on ABB in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 41 price target on ABB in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 38 price target on ABB in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 price target on ABB in a report on Thursday.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

