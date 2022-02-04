Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.50

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

A number of analysts have commented on SEPJY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HSBC upgraded Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

