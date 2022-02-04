Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.69

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.69 and last traded at $92.52, with a volume of 230540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.73.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $138.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

