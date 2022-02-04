Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.43

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 50313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Several research firms recently commented on TUWOY. upgraded Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

