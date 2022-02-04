Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Given New $275.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.43.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE:BDX opened at $270.58 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $272.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.15.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.