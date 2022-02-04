Credit Suisse Group Trims Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Target Price to $35.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PYCR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $25.07 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raul Jr. Villar purchased 25,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.35 per share, for a total transaction of $733,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,500 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,235,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $8,564,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $30,622,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $15,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

