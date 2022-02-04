Short Interest in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Decreases By 16.4%

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 59,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $7,630,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,738,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,750,000 after acquiring an additional 37,886 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 146,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFST opened at $58.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $460.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $65.59.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

