$0.16 EPS Expected for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is ($0.14). Inspired Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INSE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $13,954,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,475,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,950,000 after acquiring an additional 747,280 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,497,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,063,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.48. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $15.81.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

