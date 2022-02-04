Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $57.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average is $58.38. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

