Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MHLD stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $234.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. Maiden has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Maiden by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after purchasing an additional 40,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maiden by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,180,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 150,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Maiden by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 42,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Maiden by 1,262.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 670,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Maiden by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 647,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 474,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

