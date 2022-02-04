Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
MHLD stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $234.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. Maiden has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $4.00.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter.
Maiden Company Profile
Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.
