Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

Aramark has raised its dividend payment by 3.5% over the last three years. Aramark has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aramark to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $35.07 on Friday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -100.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

ARMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aramark stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

