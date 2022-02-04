BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has increased its dividend payment by 9.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of HYT opened at $11.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $12.69.
About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
