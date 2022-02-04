AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AHCO has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -74.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Clemens purchased 1,300 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 50,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 10.2% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,103,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,737,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,168,000 after buying an additional 566,410 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 31.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,884,000 after purchasing an additional 977,601 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,583,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,801,000 after purchasing an additional 307,462 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $53,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

