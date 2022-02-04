Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €60.00 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €60.00 ($67.42) target price by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 1.48% from the stock’s current price.

FME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($62.92) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($54.72) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €84.90 ($95.39) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €67.26 ($75.57).

FME stock opened at €60.90 ($68.43) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €56.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of €61.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €52.06 ($58.49) and a 1 year high of €71.14 ($79.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

