Needham & Company LLC Trims Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Target Price to $58.00

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) had its target price reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.58% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.51. Surmodics has a fifty-two week low of $36.24 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27. The firm has a market cap of $568.50 million, a P/E ratio of 135.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.23. Surmodics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 3.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Surmodics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $245,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,551 shares of company stock worth $533,704. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 80.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Surmodics by 78.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Surmodics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 978,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,062,000 after purchasing an additional 55,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

