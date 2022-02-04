The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €119.00 Price Target

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €119.00 ($133.71) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.96% from the stock’s current price.

DG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €112.00 ($125.84) price target on Vinci in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €113.00 ($126.97) price target on Vinci in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($110.67) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($122.47) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vinci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €108.31 ($121.70).

EPA:DG opened at €97.57 ($109.63) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €91.12. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($78.13) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($99.78).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

