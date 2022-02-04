BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Given a GBX 200 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) has been given a GBX 200 ($2.69) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BT.A. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 125 ($1.68) target price on BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 260 ($3.50) price target on BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

Shares of BT.A stock opened at GBX 189.65 ($2.55) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £18.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 175.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 166.86. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12-month low of GBX 120.45 ($1.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 206.70 ($2.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.