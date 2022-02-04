Equities Analysts Set Expectations for O-I Glass, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE:OI opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,833,000 after acquiring an additional 750,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,424,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,590,000 after acquiring an additional 151,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after acquiring an additional 86,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,409,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

