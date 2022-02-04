Avast (LON:AVST) Trading Down 0.4%

Avast Plc (LON:AVST) dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 602.42 ($8.10) and last traded at GBX 608.60 ($8.18). Approximately 1,855,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,820,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 610.80 ($8.21).

AVST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($9.14) price target on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, October 7th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.39) price target on shares of Avast in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.77) price target on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.60) price target on shares of Avast in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.77) price target on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 501 ($6.74).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 608.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 587.83. The firm has a market cap of £6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

