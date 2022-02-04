Analysts Expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.14. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 288%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $5.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

SQM opened at $52.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 307.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

