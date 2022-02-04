Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM)’s share price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35. 150,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 517,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$151.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Star Diamond Company Profile (TSE:DIAM)

Star Diamond Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Star-Orion South Diamond project that is located in the Fort Ã la Corne area of central Saskatchewan; and 33% interest in the Buffalo Hills property located in central Alberta.

