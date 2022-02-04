Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 1,200 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 66.9% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $247,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $17,884,422 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPWR stock opened at $393.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $468.28 and a 200 day moving average of $483.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 88.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.51 and a 52 week high of $580.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.70.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

