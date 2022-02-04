374 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,143,000 after purchasing an additional 736,144 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.7% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,445,000 after purchasing an additional 861,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,393,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,349,000 after purchasing an additional 155,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,761,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,547,000 after purchasing an additional 40,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 17.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,840,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,553,000 after acquiring an additional 277,055 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $153.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.27. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $136.56 and a 12-month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

