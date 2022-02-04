Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of CHY opened at $14.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $17.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,712,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 38,799 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund were worth $27,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

