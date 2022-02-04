Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 29.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSEAMERICAN EVV opened at $12.34 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

In related news, insider Keith Quinton acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $366,000.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

