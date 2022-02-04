PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.87.

PepsiCo stock opened at $175.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

