Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NCA opened at $9.83 on Friday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 807,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.44% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

