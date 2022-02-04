Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years.
Shares of NCA opened at $9.83 on Friday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37.
About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.