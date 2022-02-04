Robert W. Baird Raises Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target to $72.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BECN. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $40.63 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

