Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAN)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by 4.5% over the last three years.

NYSE:NAN opened at $13.48 on Friday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

