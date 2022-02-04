The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $97,830,000. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 214,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 11,427.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,303,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,961 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.85.

Williams Companies stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

