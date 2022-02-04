Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28-1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.31-1.43 EPS.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.
Shares of HWM opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.62. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $36.03.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.31%.
In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Howmet Aerospace Company Profile
Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.
