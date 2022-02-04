Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues Earnings Results

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share.

Shares of GL opened at $102.42 on Friday. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,792 shares of company stock valued at $855,441 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Globe Life stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Globe Life worth $28,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

