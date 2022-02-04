Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $34,000 Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 6.4% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 4.1% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.40) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

NYSE BTI opened at $43.74 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

