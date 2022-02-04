Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 683,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,145,000 after purchasing an additional 35,304 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $3,147,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 49.3% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 110.9% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,426,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,057 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 11,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $121.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.60 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Argus lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.71.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

