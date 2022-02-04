Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Position Increased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Conagra Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in Conagra Brands by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 103,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,804 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 639,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $35.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

