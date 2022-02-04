Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,772 Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI opened at $192.74 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.43.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.