Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $15.02 million and $1.28 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for $4.90 or 0.00012908 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00051001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,827.20 or 0.07443432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00055678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,889.79 or 0.99755839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00055098 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,063,639 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

