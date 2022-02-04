GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,900 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.94% of GigaMedia worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.23. GigaMedia has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $23.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.18.

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

