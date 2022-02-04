PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Insider Eric Pauwels Sells 367 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) insider Eric Pauwels sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $14,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Pauwels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Eric Pauwels sold 359 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $14,112.29.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.90. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $66.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

