Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Patrick John Finn Sells 659 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Patrick John Finn sold 5,994 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $453,266.28.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Patrick John Finn sold 219 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $18,144.15.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Patrick John Finn sold 1,758 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $154,774.32.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $60.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.24. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $48.63 and a 1 year high of $199.32.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 186.0% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 60.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

