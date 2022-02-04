Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAND. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.07. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 26.78%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at $84,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth $89,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

